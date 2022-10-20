AUBURN — Knowing what to do and not to do in an intense situation can mean the difference between life and death.
When police officers are in their patrol vehicles — their offices on wheels — it’s important to know what that vehicle can and can’t do before they have to do it.
Last week, officers from several DeKalb County jurisdictions participated in emergency vehicle operations (EVO) training at the former RM Auction Park south of Auburn.
The week-long training session brought together officers from the Auburn, Butler and Garrett police departments and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
“This has been one of my big pushes, trying to get all the county agencies working together and training together,” Auburn Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said. “We want to be on the same page if we have a major incident.”
Emergency driving
Officers are required to participate in two hours of emergency vehicle operations training each year.
During the week, officers drove different vehicles — patrol cars, trucks, sport-utility vehicles and vans used for prisoner transportation — through a course defined by bright orange pylons dotting the parking lot adjacent to one of the former auction buildings.
“The big thing we work is evasive maneuvers,” Heffelfinger explained. “We find a lot of officers that get into accidents are backing.
“We want them to be able to drive within their capabilities and their limits,” he said. “Everybody’s limitations are different.
“We want people to know what their abilities are and how to stay and drive within them.”
The course included different scenarios and tasks. Officers were timed for speed and were directed by one of four certified emergency vehicle operations instructors. The instructors rode in the front passenger seat.
Before the timed test began, officers were allowed to drive the course to become familiar with the layout. Then, “they pick up their speed and go as fast as they can but also be under control at the same time,” Heffelfinger explained.
Depending on the vehicle being driven, speeds can reach 60 mph through turns.
Multiple cones placed together represented a “gate,” where officers had to come to a complete stop before making another movement. At one “gate,” officers were required to back up their vehicle for several feet in a straight line.
“It could be someone coming at you with a gun,” Heffelfinger explained. “They’re backing in retreat to get away from that danger.”
In another part of the course, several cones were laid out in straight, left and right patterns. The instructor gave direction, and the driver had to respond instantly without hitting any cones.
Knocking over even one cone means the officer has to take the test once again.
On the course, it’s a traffic cone, but on the street, that traffic cone could be an object in the road or a child who has run out into the street.
“We teach them the proper way to use the brake and the gas pedal and their hands,” Heffelfinger explained. “What you don’t want to do is cross your hands over.
“We also have them back up so they’re used to using their mirrors or looking back over their shoulder.”
Officers are instructed not to cross their hands over so they don’t bump or engage equipment in the police vehicle.
“We try to put in as many skills into one course that we can,” Heffelfinger said.
“When it comes to EVO training, the biggest thing we’re trying to do is to put the officers in what we would call a stressful situation,” Auburn Assistant Police Chief Sean Miller explained.
“It’s just to add that stress because, hopefully, when they’re out on the street, when they start to feel that stress of a pursuit, of that signal 10 run, lights and sirens, they go, ‘I’ve already experienced this before, it’s OK’ and your mind starts to slow down.
“A good analogy I always use with people, if I put you in front of a Major League Baseball player and tell you to hit that 100 mph pitch, ‘Geez o’Pete’s, it’s already done, but after you do it time and time again, that pitch starts to slow down.
“That’s all we’re trying to do for these officers, when that stress starts to get you amped up, you just slow down,” Miller said. “You’ve already been there before. That’s what we do and why we do this.
“We’re seeing a direct correlation that the training we do out here and the mistakes that get made aren’t being made out on the street because they’ve already experienced them.
“They know how their car is going to handle. They know what is that break point before I’m going to start losing control,” Miller said.
“I can tell you all day long about vehicle dynamics, but until you experience that push and that body roll, you don’t know exactly what I’m talking about.”
Pursuit, traffic stops
Other training scenarios involved pursuits — with officers required to use the radio to call out the route of travel — and how to conduct a felony traffic stop.
One or more police officers portrayed fleeing criminals as other officers parked alongside the pursuit route to practice deployment of tire deflating devices in front of those vehicles as other officers followed in pursuit.
In the felony traffic stop scenario, multiple police officers stopped a suspect vehicle, and with weapons drawn, they practiced the correct ways to instruct the occupants to exit the vehicle and taken them into custody.
“We try to make these scenarios pretty realistic,” Heffelfinger explained.
The pursuit scenarios also allowed police officers to deploy drones to evaluate from above. “They’ll fly a little bit of the pursuit and be able to critique the guys — your space is too close or not close enough.”
The drones have other uses. “Say at the end of a felony stop, they have a guy won’t get out of the car, we can use the drone,” Heffelfinger said. “We can put the drone just above the hood of the vehicle. The drone was able to clear the inside of the car for us.
“A lot of vehicles with tinted windows, when officers go up, they can’t see in it. If we can get a view through the windshield without putting an officer in danger … we can help facilitate a safe ending.”
