AUBURN — An Auburn man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to four years in prison for residential entry and being a habitual offender by DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown in a hearing Monday.
Raha Meade, 39, of the 100 block of East 6th Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 6 felony crime as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. Brown sentenced Meade to 1 1/2 years in prison and an additional 2 1/2 years in prison for being a habitual offender. The sentences will be served consecutively, as well as consecutive to a 1 1/2 year sentence he received in a separate case in Adams County.
Brown noted that Meade’s criminal history includes nine misdemeanor convictions and nine prior felony convictions. He has been sentenced to jail 10 times and to prison five times, Brown added.
Referring to information in a presentence report, Brown described Meade as a product of an abusive environment that involved drug abuse.
In the report, Meade said 90 percent of his acquaintances have had trouble with the law.
“You need to pick better friends,” Brown told him.
As part of the plea agreement, related charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony, were dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday, Rosemary Shaffer of the 100 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. She received credit for 165 days she served in jail and at the Hope House treatment facility while her case was pending. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. A related charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, was dismissed.
