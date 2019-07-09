Officers arrest 15
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 15 people between July 3 and Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
John Gresko, 36, of the 6700 block of Goldenrod Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. July 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney alleging failure to appear in court for a probation violation.
Richard Hardesty, 24, of the 4000 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. July 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney alleging failure to appear.
Tessa Kaney, 29, of the 7600 block of Cold Springs Boulevard., Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:26 a.m. July 4 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Shay Greuter, 41, of the 700 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. July 4 by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Ian Belville, 23, of the 900 block of Stuart Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. July 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Blake Wilcoxson, 27, of the 6700 block of C.R. 19, Auburn, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. July 4 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Elizabeth Cox, 31, of the 100 block of Tip Top Street, Corunna, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. July 5 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeisah Bany, 23, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. July 5 by the Butler Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremy Slone, 38, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. July 6 by the Auburn Police Department on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Branden Cunningham, 26, of the 500 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. July 7 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor and refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jimmy Dick, 46, of the 100 block of South Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at 4:51 a.m. July 7 by the Butler Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ethan Gayhart, 18, of LaGrange, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. July 7 by the Auburn Police Department on charges of illegal consumption, transportation or possession of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Destiny Adkins, 20, of Atwood, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. July 7 by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of being a minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kyla Miller, 20, of the 500 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. July 7 by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of being a minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Star Speicher, no date of birth provided, of LaGrange, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. July 7 by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of being a minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
