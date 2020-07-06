HAMILTON — A 17-year-old driver from Hicksville, Ohio, was injured in a collision Sunday at 2:43 p.m. southeast of Hamilton, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The driver, identified by police only as “A.J.,” complained of hip pain after the crash. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said A.J. was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu south on C.R. 65-A. Chase A. Leeper, 18, of Butler, was traveling westbound on S.R. 1 in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner, pulling a SeaDoo jet skit on a trailer. A.J. stopped for a stop sign at the intersection, then continued through the intersection, pulling in front of Leeper. Leeper’s vehicle hit A.J.’s car in the driver-side door area.
Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the S.R. 1 and C.R. 63 intersection in the in eastbound lane. Leeper escaped injury, as did one passenger, a 17-year-old from Hamilton.
Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Hamilton Fire Department assisted county police.
