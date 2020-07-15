WATERLOO — The town of Waterloo has received approval of a $250,000 grant to expand the Auburn-Waterloo Trail.
The grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will pay to extend the trail by one-half mile from its current end, near the town’s south limit. The trail will follow C.R. 427 north to Walnut Street, also designated as C.R. 28.
Town Manager Pam Howard said that in order to attract more bids, she will give contractors the option to finish the trail extension by August 2021. Preparation work could start this fall, she added.
Howard announced that Saturday, July 25, will be the date for Washler Inc. trucks to collect large discarded items from Waterloo homes at curbside.
Collection will begin at 4 a.m., so homeowners should place their items at curbside the previous night, she suggested.
Crews will not accept construction debris, concrete or tires, and freon must be removed from discard refrigerators.
A celebration of National Night Out will take place Aug. 4. The event encourages building relationships of the community with police and other emergency responders. Howard said she is hoping to stage the event in the Waterloo Elementary School parking lot.
Waterloo again will play host to the Old U.S. 27 Car Tour on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waterloo Depot. Town officials will set up grills to prepare lunch for the drivers.
“They always enjoy coming here. We’re first on their list of stops” as the tour heads north into Michigan, Howard said about the drivers. People are welcome to view the cars on display in the Depot’s parking lot.
