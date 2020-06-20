AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is presenting EckhartQuest, a fantasy-themed scavenger hunt throughout Union Township.
Participants will be challenged to find all five elements hidden in a domain. Using a map, curiosity, hints and riddles hidden in books, and iron will, participants will seek sapphire, ruby, emerald, pearl, and opal elements.
A list of instructions, a special badge and a handy map can be found at any of the library’s public service desks or at epl.lib.in.us/eckhartquest.
Finding a new element allows participants to enter for a grand prize with Eckhart Public Library’s Read. Do. Explore program. Those who are able to find all five elements and bring in a completed badge to the library will be allowed to enter 10 more prize entries. The first person to bring in a completed badge receives 20 prize entries. Stop by the library or visit epl.lib.in.us/eckhartquest to begin.
