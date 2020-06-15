AUBURN — Jeff Martin began as the new building inspector for DeKalb County on June 1.
Martin replaces Bill Walters, who retired the end of May. He joins the county Department of Development Services with experience in construction, CAD design with building inspections and drafting.
Martin was born and raised in DeKalb County and said he is looking forward to filling Walters’ shoes as the county building inspector.
Chris Gaumer, director and zoning administrator for the department, said Martin has the experience and knowledge to take on the position and help move the department forward.
“Development Services is now staffed where we can move forward with new permitting software that will be launching in the next 4-5 months. Homeowners or contractors will be able to apply for most permits and request inspections all online. We are excited to bring this new service to DeKalb County — making the process easier and more efficient,” Gaumer said in a news release.
The DeKalb County Department of Development Services encompasses unincorporated DeKalb County for planning and zoning, building permitting and geographic information systems. The Department also issues building permits and provides inspections for the municipalities of Ashley, Butler, Corunna, Garrett, St. Joe and Waterloo.
