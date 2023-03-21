BUTLER — Students at Eastside Junior-Senior High School could have more space to call their own.
Monday, Brian Bohlender from Barton Coe Vilamaa, Randolph Rompola of Barnes & Thornburg LLP and Matt Schumaker from Stifel took turns explaining several components of the possible project, identified as a “student activity center” that, if approved, could be constructed just north of the existing high school gym and west of the baseball and football fields.
Carrying an estimated price tag of $12.5 million, the approximate 30,000-square-foot facility would feature two attached classrooms, a two-lane walking/running track, a synthetic multi-purpose floor, a wooden floor with one competition floor running north-south or two courts running east-west, two drop-down nets that could be used as batting cages or for other activities, and spectator seating for approximately 600 people.
Bohlender said existing locker and restroom spaces should be sufficient, but there is space in the existing north exit hallway that could be converted for restrooms.
The exterior would feature brick approximately mirroring the height of the brick on the main school, with insulated metal panels.
The proposed facility would be in addition to the existing gym and auxiliary gym (ThunderDome), Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said after the meeting.
“Right now, there are times where we have kids in hallways practicing. It’s creating more space for more kids to be involved.
“The goal is, you put another playable court there. Now, in terms of a Saturday tournament, you’ve really elevated your opportunities by having three different gyms: the ThunderDome, the main gym and this auxiliary gym.”
Curtains and synthetic floor area could allow multiple groups to use the space simultaneously.
“It’s multi-purpose in the sense that if the band wanted to go down there and use it, they could. Track can be running inside while band’s using it,” Conwell said. “It’s going to be focused on students. There can be multiple activities going on at one time.”
Board members Mat Snyder and Kelly Brown asked if existing restrooms and locker rooms would be sufficient.
Athletic director Aaron Willard said the classrooms could be used for instructional time and meetings.
“Locker rooms are a short walk away from the main gym,” Willard said. “Typically, new builds have classrooms attached.”
“I just don’t want to be short locker rooms if you have a game going on in that gym and a game going on in the main gym,” Brown said.
There are five available locker rooms in the main gym.
Snyder said he attended a wrestling tournament that drew more than 1,000 people but had limited restrooms available.
Board member Phil Carpenter recommended making the classrooms designed for the latest technology that could even include offering college courses.
Bohlender said the classrooms would have wireless capabilities and main or multiple instruction display units.
Board member Richard Musser stressed the need for a pitched roof over the new area. “The more pitch we have on it, the better off we’re going to be,” he said. “We don’t need any more tar roofs.”
Monday’s meeting was the first of two state-mandated 1028 hearings, with the second to take place at the April 17 meeting.
Monday, the board voted to do the project using the construction manager as constructor method.
The construction manager as constructor method is commonly used in school projects, Bohlender said. “It’s similar (to design-bid-build) that you can hire the construction manager earlier in the process.”
“Separate from the construction?” Carpenter asked.
“Yes,” Bohlender said. “Once they’re hired and we finish the design process, it’s all bid in public.
“The school district always holds the contract with the construction manager,” he continued. “The construction manager handles the other trades.”
Before the board voted to proceed with the construction manager as constructor option, patron Lynn Reinhart urged the board to consider all of the options and to pick the best one moving forward.
If the board decides to move forward with a preliminary determination notice, Rompola said bonds would be issued in November and closed in December.
The first of two annual payments would begin in 2024, in June and again in December. The board could take up to a maximum of 20 years to repay the bonds or choose a shorter payment schedule, Schumaker said.
The goal for the building project, he said, is the maintain the district’s current tax rate.
The district has $3 million in payments remaining and drops to $1.4 million next year, Schumaker said. “That’s all the debt you have on the books right now. Seeing this leads us to the conclusion that you can add additional payments from projects such as this and do so without impacting the tax rate.”
The repayment schedule is fluid and doesn’t need to be decided until the bonds are sold, he said. Until then, more information can be gathered on the district’s assessed value and any other potential future projects.
Regardless of the repayment schedule, Schumaker said there would be “fairly significant payments” in 2024 and 2025, with the goal to “lock in the total tax rate at 76 cents” without increasing the rate.
“If you were to issue these bonds today, you’re probably a little under 4%. It’s set up for a maximum of 7%, meaning the interest rate can’t be any higher than that.”
