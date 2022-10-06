AUBURN — Election day is fast approaching and DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright is reminding voters of information that they need to know.
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote or to update an existing voter registration record for the general election.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Albright said to register to vote or update a current registration by mail or in person, complete and return the Indiana Voter Registration Application on or before the close of business Tuesday to the Voter Registration Office. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located in the Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Register to vote online by visiting indianavoters.com. Indiana residents with a valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana state-issued identification card will be able to use this tool to submit a new voter registration application or to update an existing voter registration record, Albright said.
“In addition to registering to vote online, http://www.indianavoters.com provides Hoosiers with the ability to validate their voter registration status, locate vote center sites, find county contact information, and determine ‘Who’s on My Ballot?’ for the upcoming election,” Albright added.
Early voting starts Wednesday at the DeKalb County Office Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. Voters should enter the building from the 10th Street entrance. Early voting will continue, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., ending Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Early voting also will be offered at the county office building basement on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Albright reminds voters there is no voting in the courthouse.
Other early voting opportunities will be at:
• New Hope Christian Center Unity Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo on: Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday through Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon;
• Coburn Corners Church of Christ, 6813 C.R. 64, St. Joe, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
• Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 2-7 p.m.;
• Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 2-7 p.m.; and
• the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m..
DeKalb County voters can vote at any vote center in DeKalb County.
Vote center election day polling locations will be at the Ashley Community Center; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Voters still will have the option to vote absentee by mail and vote via the travel board for confined voters.
An application for an absentee ballot must be received by Oct. 27. Applications may be submitted to the clerk’s office or online at indianavoters.com.
Voters who want to vote by mail must complete an Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail and mark one of the 12 legal reasons for voting absentee.
Reasons to vote absentee ballot by mail are:
• You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on election day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 a.m. until 6 p.m.).
• You will be confined to your residence, a health care facility, or a hospital due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You will be caring for an individual confined to a private residence due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You are a voter with disabilities.
• You are at least 65 years of age.
• You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct.
• You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You are prevented from voting at the polls in person due to observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
• You are a voter eligible to vote under the “fail-safe” procedures in Indiana Code 3-10-11 or 3-10-12.
• You are a member of the Indiana National Guard deployed or on assignment in Indiana or a public safety officer.
• You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.
• You are a “serious sex offender” as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a).
• You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.
Absentee voting by travel board is offered to those who are confined to their home and cannot get out to vote. Call 925-9787 or visit indianavoters.in.gov to schedule a time.
