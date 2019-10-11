AUBURN — Motorists can expect rolling slowdowns and temporary ramp closures on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County on Sunday, weather permitting, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
The traffic slowdowns will allow contractors for American Electric Power to remove and replace wires above the interstate highway.
The series of rolling slowdowns will take place Sunday on I-69 between mile marker 317 at Union Chapel Road to mile marker 329 at S.R. 8 between 7-10 a.m., with the assistance of law enforcement offers.
The operation will require the temporary closure of these following ramps:
• S.R. 8 ramp to southbound I-69
The slowdowns, which will take motorists down to 10 mph or below, will create traffic voids to allow for the safety of motorists and workers over the highway. Drivers should be aware of slowed or stopped traffic in the area and are cautioned not to proceed past law enforcement officers until after they have completely cleared the travel lane.
Electronic message boards will alert motorists to the rolling slowdowns. INDOT advised that drivers may wish to seek alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.