AUBURN — A highway maintenance worker was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle at approximately 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on C.R. 11-A over Interstate 69, Indiana State Police reported.
Master Trooper Ben Kirk was the first on scene within two minutes of the call, and upon his arrival, found a highway maintenance worker laying in the roadway apparently injured and in distress. There were several motorists and several other maintenance workers on scene providing assistance to the injured worker, later identified as Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox.
Kirk conducted a quick assessment for injuries and found that there was severe bleeding coming from Anderson's right arm and found Anderson to be in and out of consciousness. Kirk applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding and then turned medical care over to Parkview EMS personnel arriving on scene.
An investigation revealed Anderson had been walking and trimming weeds along the north edge of the C.R. 11-A overpass at I-69. Police said Anderson attempted to cross the roadway, and in doing so, walked into the path of an oncoming, eastbound 2005 Chevrolet cargo van driven by Robert W. Kahlke, 66, of Garrett.
Police said the initial collision with Kahlke's van sent Anderson airborne into the path of a second vehicle, a westbound 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, 31, of Auburn.
After being stabilized by paramedics, Anderson was transported from the scene by Parkview EMS to a local Fort Wayne area hospital in serious condition.
Kirk's investigation did not find fault on behalf of the drivers involved. Both drivers cooperated fully with the investigation process and submitted to the mandated chemical testing procedures required by Indiana law for all drivers involved in a serious bodily injury crash..
Kirk was assisted at the scene by several troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS personnel.
