AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will be hosting an open house event for educators and area teachers to learn more about how the museum can deliver science, history, engineering and art standards through fully redesigned educational programs.
The event is free to all educators and will be held Thursday from 4-6 p.m. in the museum at 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn.
“We are excited to host area educators so we can showcase some of the new programs that we have developed. We encourage educators who have visited us for years, as well as those who have never been before, to come out and enjoy the afternoon,” said Elyse Faulkner, education and programs manager. The open house will include refreshments and door-prizes for all who attend.
The museum will be rolling out several new educational programs and initiatives beginning this fall and into 2020 including all-new, STEAM-based activities, outreach programs and more, all aimed at engaging area youth in the study of arts, sciences and humanities.
More information regarding the Educator Open House and all other educational programming offered by the museum is available online at automobilemuseum.org or by calling 925-1444, ext. 30.
