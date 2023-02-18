Law enforcement officers
make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Feb. 15-17, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Natalie Hemminger, 39, of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Feb. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Skyler Lockwood, 26, of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Eric Dallas, 22, of the 1300 block of Allison Boulevard, Auburn, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 17 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
