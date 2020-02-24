AUBURN — The 310 On Main building made its public debut Saturday during the Upstairs Downtown tours sponsored by Auburn Main Street.
The former YMCA building at 310 N. Main St. has been remodeled by VIA Developments into a space that could house several businesses.
“I’m very excited that it’s going to be doing something instead of sitting here, empty,” said Myles Smith of Waterloo, a commercial real estate developer for VIA Developments of Fort Wayne.
Smith led tours of 310 On Main for visitors who bought $10 tickets to see the building and four other downtown sites: Team Quality Services; Monarch: A Collection of Beauty Professionals; Carbaugh Jewelers and The Auburn Hotel.
VIA Developments has been remodeling the 40-year-old eastern wing of the former YMCA, after demolishing the 1914 wing in the summer of 2018. The company is an affiliate of Ambassador Enterprises of Fort Wayne.
Construction crews gutted the interior and built a new entrance facing to the west, using some architectural elements of the 1914 building.
The building now is in a “white box” phase that can be modified to meet the needs of potential tenants, Smith said.
No tenants have signed, but an Asian-fusion restaurant is showing strong interest, Smith said. A hair salon has looked at occupying part of the building’s former gymnasium.
The gym also could include “venture offices” that would be month-to-month rentals for single offices, Smith said. Tenants would share services such as internet and conference rooms. It would be designed for startup and entrepreneurial businesses.
Plans call for installing a mezzanine floor in the gymnasium to create a two-story space, Smith said. A room that could house a barber shop has been created in what used to be a locker room next to the pool. The swimming pool’s space has been filled in and leveled.
The building offers 22,000 square feet of space in all, plus a parking lot in front with 28 parking spaces.
Construction on the building will resume in April, Smith said. He has been involved in the project since 2014, when DeKalb County Properties LLC, based in Fort Wayne, purchased the building from the YMCA of DeKalb County.
