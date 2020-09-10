AUBURN — A federal CARES Act grant will pay the full cost of a new emergency radio system for DeKalb County, county officials said Thursday.
DeKalb County Commissioners voted in July to pay $599,000 to purchase a Motorola radio system for emergency dispatchers at the DeKalb County Central Communications center.
County officials originally planned to lease the radio system so payment could be delayed until the 2021 budget. Now, county officials can pay for the system this year.
As part of the purchase agreement, Motorola will pay charges of approximately $12,000 per year for a land-based line to connect DeKalb County to a statewide network.
During discussions of the radio system purchase, county officials raised the possibility that the CARES Act might pay for the radios. Approval of the county’s application for CARES funding came in approximately one week, county Auditor Jan Bauman said Thursday.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law March 27, provides more than $2 trillion in economic relief.
Local government agencies can use CARES Act funds for expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency that were not in their budgets and are incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
