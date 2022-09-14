WATERLOO — As the town of Waterloo’s communication system at the fire and police department continues to age, the town council continues to ponder how to replace the equipment.
With a request for $106,917.30 worth of radios for the police department in front of them, Waterloo/Grant Township Fire Chief Kirby Hobbs came to the council Tuesday night asking for $240,000 in radios for his department.
Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer presented his quote for new radios to the council during its June 14 meeting. The quote from a Motorola dealer included 18 handheld units and six in-car radios, enough to completely outfit his department.
The police department’s radios are currently seven to eight years old and are becoming harder to find repair parts for as the models have become obsolete over the years.
Hobbs’ proposal Tuesday night was for eight radios for the department’s trucks, a base radio to be housed at the station and 31 handheld radios.
Both department heads presented quotes for Motorola and Kenwood radios, but strongly encouraged the board to consider the higher costing Motorola radios.
Hobbs said he prefers the Motorola radios because of their durability and quality. The current radios utilized by his department are 10 to 12 years old. The radio in the town’s one fire truck is 28 years old as it came with the truck when it was purchased new.
“We haven’t had a single issue with the handhelds,” he said.
Hobbs said the handheld radios for the fire department are higher priced than those requested by the police department because they are high-quality to withstand water and heat from fires. He said the up-charge is nearly $600 a radio.
He said the new radios, which feature a Bluetooth option, will work in conjunction with new air packs the department is seeking a grant for.
Without a full roster of firefighters currently, Hobbs said his total price could be lowered substantially if he only purchased radios for those who are currently on the department’s roster. The department currently has 17 volunteers, which would be 14 less radios than what the initial quote was for.
The portion of the radios could also be paid for through funding from Grant Township as the fire department is partially funded by the township it serves.
To date for 2022, the fire department has responded to 53 calls for service in Grant Township, or 24% of its calls for the year. Last year, 28% of the department’s calls were to Grant Township.
Before tabling the issue for further discussion, Council President Jess Jessup said discussion needs to be had with the Grant Township board on funding.
“We are in no place to say we are going to arbitrarily going to pay for all of it,” Jessup said.
Vacation of Sycamore Street
Landowners bordering Sycamore Street on the town’s southeast side returned to the council Tuesday after asking for the street to be vacated at the March 8 meeting.
At the town’s April 14 meeting, the council decided it was in its best interest to retain control of the current platted road right-of-way even though it is dirt. The town’s argument for not vacating the street centered on the possibility of future growth of a property to the west of town. Once improved, the road could provide access to the property.
The property owners and their attorney, Erik Weber of Mefford, Weber and Blythe, came to the council Tuesday night to ask about purchasing 15-foot of right-a-way on the north and south side of the road. This purchase would help to alleviate encroachment issues on the property.
The group presented a survey to the council highlighting the portion of the roadway which they would like to purchase along with purchase agreements.
With that information, the council decided to seek its own survey before making any additional decisions on the road.
The issue will return to the council’s agenda in the coming months.
Additional street issues
The council also approved $6,400 for soil testing on Maple Street as it looks to seek Community Crossing grant funding in 2023 to repair the road.
Town Manager Pam Howard said from what she has been told, the section of roadway that is in need of repair may have been constructed over a swamp and may have a considerable amount of peet in it.
She said the core samples will give the town’s street department a better idea of what they are working with before any repairs can be done.
The council also heard a concern from a resident living in the 800 block of North Wayne Street. The resident came to the board asking for an alley to be vacated that runs on the south side of his property. He said the alley leads nowhere other than to a strip of land which is being used as a utility easement.
He said there is a current conflict with someone using the utility easement as a back way into a property to the south. In doing so, the resident is utilizing the alley.
The council assured the resident that they would look into the issue.
Dogs allowed
In response to Amtrak allowing riders to bring their pets along on the train, the council formed a tentative pets policy for the Amtrak Depot portion of the Historic Depot in Waterloo.
The issue came to the board after a rider’s dog became highly vocal last week.
The rough draft that was approved states that riders traveling with their pets must accompany their animals at all time and they must be properly restrained. If the pets pose a threat to other riders, they must be kenneled or taken out of the train station. Riders must also clean up after their animals around the depot property.
The council will look to strengthen its policy in the coming months after it researches the issue more.
Historical reference
Railroad enthusiasts and historian Craig Berndt came to the council to ask its permission to continue an effort to get the Waterloo Historic Depot placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Local historians attempted the effort in 1985, but paperwork was denied. Berndt feels that recent changes to the depot will make it easier to attain the distinction.
“It is back in service and the exterior is pretty similar to what it was in 1883,” he said.
The depot, which was moved at one point, is also relatively close to its previous location.
Berndt said he would continue his effort for free because of his love for county history and trains.
He is also working with the Friends of the Depot to obtain nonprofit status for the group. All of these efforts will help the Friends secure grant dollars.
“We appreciate all of your work on this. It does have a historical impact on the community,” Jessup said.
In other business
• The town will be flushing fire hydrants Sept. 19-23.
• Treats Before Dark will be Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at Francis Thomson Park, followed by trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m.
