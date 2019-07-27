Seiler earns Eagle Scout Award

AUBURN — Boy Scout Graham E. Seiler has received Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Award. He was recognized during a court of honor recently at the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
He is the son of Scott and Beth Seiler of Auburn and a member of Boy Scout Troop 169, chartered by the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, Seiler was required to earn 21 merit badges and show leadership by planning, developing and completing a community service project. During his tenure with the troop, Seiler earned 25 merit badges. For his service project, he replaced a weathered bridge with a steel bridge at Bicentennial Woods near Huntertown. Bicentennial Woods is owned by ACRES Land trust. He was recognized by Irving Materials for his use of concrete in his project.
During the Eagle Award ceremony, DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm spoke about a young man, who while working toward his Eagle Award, learns to set goals, works toward those goals, and understands public service and his responsibilities to the community. He described Seiler as a “man to ride the river with,” and as someone who lives by the Scout Law in his daily life.
During his time in the troop, Seiler has participated in many community service projects and long-term camping trips, including trips to Gettysburg, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, the Great Smoky Mountains and Camp Chief Little Turtle near Pleasant Lake.
Seiler is a graduate of Eastside High School and will attend Indiana University, where he plans to study mathematics.
The rank of Eagle is earned by less than 5 percent of all Scouts who join the Boy Scouts of America.
