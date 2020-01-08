AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County has awarded several grants totaling nearly $29,000.
“The grants will assist and develop all ages and genders within our community, and we are excited to see the outcomes of these wonderful programs,” the United Way said in a news release.
The Community Impact Grants include:
• Inspiration Ministries (The Plus One Program) — $3,750;
• Children First Center (Nurturing Parent Violence Intervention) — $5,000;
• YMCA (Y On The Fly) — $2,500;
• McMillen Health (Preventative Health Education programs) — $4,000;
• Butler Public Library (Senior Stretch & Move classes) — $1,000;
• TLC Preschool (CPR/First Aid & Reggio Curriculum training) — $840;
• Auburn First United Methodist Church (NAEYC Conference and education) — $500;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start (Child Plus Scramble training) — $2,000;
• St. Mark’s Early Learners (Montessori education and training) — $300;
• Respect Team (programming in DeKalb County Schools) — $3,000; and
• Image of Hope Ranch (archery, fishing and kayak program) — $6,105.
The United Way Community Impact Committee meets monthly to review applications and discuss how community's donations are impacting needs.
“We are blessed to be able to see how great the impact is and are very excited for 2020 and beyond!” the news release said.
More information on grant applications is available online at unitedwaydekalb.org or by calling Dawn Mason at 927-0995.
