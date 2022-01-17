INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana high school students are encouraged to apply for the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team. Gov. Eric Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
“Today’s Hoosier students are the world’s future leaders in a world craving more expertise in science, technology, engineering and math,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Powered by their knowledge and hard work, I know the next big scientific and technological innovations will have strong Indiana roots. I look forward to celebrate with some of our tops students as part of our 2022 STEM Team.”
This program honor four outstanding high school students for their exceptional efforts and accomplishments in one of the STEM disciplines. Winning students each receive a $1,000 deposit into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan, administered by Treasurer Kelly Mitchell.
The submission period for the program opened Friday and applications may be submitted via form.jotform.com/213203880658962?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.
The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
“Being selected as a part of the Governor’s STEM Team is an incredible honor for a high school student — and I encourage all students interested in the fields of STEM to apply,” said Dr. Katie Jenner. “In today’s rapidly-changing world, high-quality STEM learning opportunities are a crucial part of preparing students for future success. Through STEM, students are learning how to innovate and explore new ideas — important skills no matter the path our students select for their future.”
Winners will be announced at the Statehouse ceremony in early May.
