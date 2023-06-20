AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I June 12-14.
Cameron Bailey of the 1000 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima, Ohio, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 84 days, for dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 42 days served while the case was pending.
Travis A. Woodard of the 15000 block of Road 23, Antwerp, Ohio, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. As an alternative to incarceration, he was placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections program. If the placement is revoked, he will be committed to jail or prison for the remainder of the sentence. He was placed on probation for one year.
Gayle Lowell Barden Jr. of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 110 days, for non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 55 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Devin Michael Dymond Bradley of the 1200 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima, Ohio, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 30 days, for possession of a narcotic drug, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 335 days.
Zachary Brian Meade of the 1800 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was fined $100 for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case, he was sentenced to one year of incarceration for unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days of incarceration for possession of a device or substance used to interfere with a drug or alcohol screening, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He received credit for 14 days served while the case was pending.
Robert Jeffery Slone of the 1500 block of C.R. 13, Waterloo, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and 12 days of incarceration for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively. He received credit for six days served while he case was pending and was placed on probation for one year.
Scott M. Squire of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, received a 120-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cole Thomas Wolf of the 300 block of West 1st Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
