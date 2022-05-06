AUBURN — Two new healthcare providers committed to providing supportive, personalized care are now seeing patients in Auburn.
Whitney Beiswanger, NP, MSN, BSN, has joined the Parkview Physicians Group Family Medicine office at 916 W. 7th St. Heather Doolittle, FNP-C, MSN, has become a provider at the Parkview Physicians Group Family Medicine office at 1314 E. 7th St., Suite 102. Both nurse practitioners are qualified to diagnose a wide range of medical conditions, develop individual care plans for treatment and prescribe appropriate medications.
Beiswanger is board certified as a nurse practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue University Fort Wayne, and her master’s degree in nursing from Ball State University in Muncie. In addition, she holds multiple certifications, including Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course (ENPC), National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS) and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), among others.
Beiswanger provided patient care in the Parkview Noble Hospital emergency department since 2013, first as an emergency care technician, then as a registered nurse, and later, as lead/charge nurse. Most recently, she has provided state-of-the-art wound care in the Parkview Noble Center for Wound Healing, coordinating care to improve outcomes for patients, and she has worked as a nurse practitioner for an infectious disease practice.
“I became a nurse practitioner because I saw the need to provide greater access to care for patients and believed that I had more to give in my nursing career,” said Beiswanger. “I would like patients to know that I am their team member who is driven to help meet their health care goals. I am going to do my very best in facilitating and coordinating care that is tailored to their needs.”
Beiswanger is pleased to be making DeKalb County her new professional home.
“I was born and raised in a tight-knit, small, rural town, and Auburn feels very similar in that way,” she said. “I knew that when I became a nurse practitioner, I wanted to practice in a small community because it’s gratifying to take care of the people who would take care of me if I needed it. I have met a lot of great people since I started this journey, and I look forward to serving this community, growing relationships, and meeting many more.”
In her leisure time, Beiswanger enjoys being with family outdoors, traveling, reading and going to concerts.
Doolittle is a certified family nurse practitioner with considerable experience in a variety of healthcare settings. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah, and her Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion. She also received an associate degree in nursing from Ivy Tech Community College, Fort Wayne.
Doolittle began her career with Parkview working as a phone triage nurse in the Parkview Access Center in 2019. In 2021, she took a different track and took positions as a family nurse practitioner with a health clinic in Angola and a correctional facility in Coldwater, Michigan. Earlier in her career, she worked at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital as a nurse in labor and delivery and the medical/surgical and intensive care units, and later, as a charge nurse. She also cared for patients at a long-term care facility.
Doolittle is a member of the AANP and the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She is also licensed as a specialty nurse practitioner in Michigan.
“Working as a nurse, I often noticed my patients could have prevented hospitalization if they were more educated on their disease conditions,” Doolittle said. “I became a nurse practitioner in hopes of breaking that cycle by ensuring my patients are educated in disease prevention and understand their medical conditions and how to manage them. I want my patients to have improved health so they can have quality of life.”
“As a provider, I have a desire to learn, teach and grow in a team-supported environment,” she continued. “That’s why I am excited to be working in the Auburn area in collaboration with Dr. Philip Chase, who has a wealth of knowledge and experience to continue to guide me as a nurse practitioner.”
In her leisure time, Doolittle enjoys spending time with family, whether on the lake boating, fishing, swimming and kayaking, or playing games together.
Whitney Beiswanger can be reached at her new office number, 927-0400. Doolittle’s new office number is 927-5045.
