AUBURN — On a night when DeKalb County 4-H honored all of its supreme showmanship champions over 30 years, Carlie Taylor joined an elite club of multi-year winners.
Taylor defended her 2020 championship before a packed audience Friday in the livestock arena at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
A reunion of past champions dating back to the contest’s origin in 1992 saw 17 of them attend to help introduce a large, new traveling trophy for the winner. The ceremony also showed that girls have won the prestigious title in nine of the last 10 years.
Continuing that dominance, every one of Friday’s seven competitors was a young woman. The competition matched the best showmanship performers from seven species in individual livestock shows earlier in the week at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. It required them to prove their versatility by showing six different species over the course of two hours in the ring.
Taylor came in not only as the 2020 winner, but also as the supreme champion of showmanship at this summer’s Indiana State Fair.
Still, she faced a talented field that included Lauren Brown, the 2019 county champion, and Madison Haynes, this year’s state fair runner-up and Taylor’s best friend, as well as Bree McComb, Kiersten Haynes, Baylee Doster and Braelyn May.
Friday’s show judge, Kelley Sheiss of Larwill, said it was hard for her to pick a winner.
“It was extremely close” on the score sheet, especially among the top three, Sheiss said. “It was a matter of finding the right answers to the questions I asked and some of the small intricacies that maybe they might have done differently to set them apart from their other competitors tonight.”
Taylor thought she scored points in the round for showing dairy cattle — the most difficult challenge for her.
“I’m not the best dairy showman, and those big cows are a lot to handle sometimes, so when they’re pushing me around — that’s like, probably the most complicated species to show, in general,” Taylor said. “After I got out of that and I recomposed and came back … I think I was strong the rest of the night.”
While competitors showed their own animals in species competitions during the week, on Friday, they worked with animals they had not met before the contest.
“My animals were good,” Taylor said. “The ones that I had that were good were really good, and I worked with them, and the ones that weren’t reacting well, I kept my composure and handled them how I should. I think that helped me, maybe, stand out.”
A senior at DeKalb High School, Taylor said earlier in the week that she has applied to several colleges, but expects to enroll at Purdue University to study animal science. She is the daughter of Matt and Julie Taylor of Corunna.
Friday’s win advanced Taylor to Saturday night’s Premier Show of Showmen contest, matching the best showmen from nine neighboring counties at the fairgrounds arena.
In the history of the DeKalb County contest, Taylor joined Sarah Howe, Danny Malcolm, Randy Malcolm and Josie Rinehold as two-time champions. With one year remaining in her 4-H career, next year she’ll try to match Logan Rinehold’s singular achievement of winning three times from 2009-2011.
“I’m going for three years,” Taylor said. “One more year to go!”
