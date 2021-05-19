AUBURN — The 166-unit Astral of Auburn senior living complex opened its doors for “sneak peak” tours and a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
The three-story building on S.R. 8 at the city’s west edge opened its 69 independent-living apartments at the end of March.
Astral’s 65 assisted-living units and 32 memory-support apartments will open in July, said administrator Amanda Palace.
Nine of the assisted-living units will be occupied by the end of May.
“It’s ahead of our target, and we’re seeing a lot of momentum from the local community,” Palace said.
Residents are provided with restaurant-style dining and a “grab-and-go” cafe at the center of the building.
“We have open dining, so they are free to come down for meals on their time,” Palace said about residents.
Housekeeping and maintenance are provided. A fitness center offers the services of a rehabilitation and pharmacy partner that can provide physical, occupational and speech therapy.
“It is truly maintenance-free lifestyle … and resort-style amenities,” Palace said. “We really just want to be a one-stop shop for anyone that’s here in the community.”
The independent-living apartments that are now open include units with one bedroom, one bedroom with a den or two bedrooms, with ceiling-height options of 10, 12 and 14 feet.
“It’s really an open apartment — airy, bright, natural light coming in,” Palace said. “The apartments truly have height with them as well as square footage to just really give you an open-concept lifestyle.”
Independent-living units have full kitchens with full-size appliances.
“Of our residents that are here now, most of them choose to take breakfast in their apartments — so they’re still cooking for themselves,” while using the dining area later in the day, Palace said.
Families of independent-living residents are welcome to eat with them in the dining area, she added.
Astral currently operates with 20 employees.
“When we’re full-steam, we’ll employ anywhere from 50 to 75 employees locally, so there’s a lot of job opportunity and growth coming,” Palace said.
People are welcome to visit for tours, she added.
“The outdoor space and amenities that we have … our campus is gorgeous,” she said.
