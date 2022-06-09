WATERLOO — The DeKalb Theater Department summer theater intensive will present the classic musical, “Beauty and the Beast” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at DeKalb High School.
One hundred and twenty-six students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be at the helm of every aspect of the show. They have been learning sound and lighting, theater terms, musical theory and how to produce a musical from scratch in only one week.
The summer theater intensive is a one-week summer camp in which participants come together to do intensive musical theater work. They spend the camp time moving from session to session learning various aspects of the show. Throughout the week students discover areas of talent from singing to dancing or running a spotlight. They work with their high school counselor to prepare for the show. The camp theme for the week is “Beauty Lies Within” and throughout the week campers and counselors focus on the talents that each person has. Children are encouraged to talk and share about themselves and things they are good at.
The goal of the summer theater intensive is two-fold. First it strives to build an awareness and love for the fine arts. The second goal is building self esteem in young people so they can be successful in whatever they choose to do in life. The camp is designed to give participants a platform to grow and succeed.
“It is amazing to watch our seasoned high school musical theater students pass on their love of the theater to these future thespians,” said camp director Jed Freels.
Freels directs the camp, along with musical directors Josh and Kaitlyn Doublestein and Judy Marlow.
“I firmly believe that the more opportunities a community provides for its young people, the richer that community will be,” said Freels.
Audience members will get one more chance to see some veteran performers on the DeKalb High School stage. Senior Sophia Bell plays the part of Belle as her final role at DeKalb before she heads off to study theater at the New York University school of theater.
Senior Gabe Tobierre plays the part of the Beast. His future plans will take him to the nationally recognized program at Elon University.
Seniors Kyra Sells, Joey Haupert and Dorian Underwood are all headed to Ball State University’s theater and business programs. Underwood has the role of Mrs. Potts and Sells has designed and constructed the elaborate castle scene. Haupert, along with Jesse Graves and Chase Miser-Buhite, will direct and produce their final show behind the curtain.
Rounding out the seniors on stage, Travers Mason takes on the role of Lumierre as his final performance before he heads of to the University of Notre Dame.
“I am so proud of this group of seniors that have worked so hard along with many others to continue to build the legacy of DeKalb High School theater. Even though they have graduated, they are taking time to give back to the program that they have built to ensure its future success,” Freels said.
Performances are open to the public and the ticket price is $8, with proceeds going to support the theater department. Tickets can be purchased at the door while they last or on line at showtix4U.com.
