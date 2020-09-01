AUBURN — A rally for President Donald Trump is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
Monday, the DeKalb County Commissioners voted to approve allowing participants to use the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn for the event.
An organizer told the commissioners that “a lot of seniors” are expected to attend the rally.
Commissioners said the participants could carry signs onto the courthouse lawn, but could not plant them in the grass.
“You can’t stick anything in the ground, because of the wiring system,” Commissioner Jackie Rowan said.
“We’ve had impromptu Black Lives Matters protesters over the last couple weeks, but they pretty much stay on the sidewalk,” where no permission is required, said the commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna.
Rowan said “White lives matter” demonstrators came to the courthouse last weekend.
Also Monday, commissioners dealt with maintenance of the courthouse and other county government buildings.
The commissioners hired Knox Decorating and Painting to repair and paint walls in the county treasurer’s office, on the second floor of the courthouse, for $18,725.
Treasurer Sandi Wilcox said she preferred business owner Chuck Knox for his experience with historic buildings, even though his price was the highest of three quotes. Knox oversaw the restoration and remodeling of Eckhart Public Library in Auburn after its 2017 arson fire. He also has worked at the Allen County Courthouse.
Commissioners approved Hydrotech for repairs to roofs on county buildings. The roof of the county office building at 215 E. 9th St., Auburn, will be replaced for $70,591. Hydrotech also will repair the roof on the county planning office, next door at Union and 9th streets, for approximately $7,000. Hydrotech will make repairs to the roof of a county office at 220 E. 7th St. for a price still to be determined, based on the needs of the roof.
Central Communications Director Brian Humbarger gained the commissioners’ approval to promote two staff members to the newly created positions of dedicated dispatch trainer.
Courthouse custodian Larry Lane said the county will be shredding documents on Sept. 25. He said to date, three county offices have submitted 300 boxes of documents for shredding.
