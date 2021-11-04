AUBURN — The DeKalb Chapter of The STARTedUP Foundation will host its second Student Innovation Night Nov. 10, from 6-8 p.m. in the Community State Bank Community Room on 7th Street in Auburn.
During STARTedUP Student Innovation Nights, a non-profit organization will pitch a goal it wishes to achieve or an issue it faces to a group of students. After this, the students will move into groups to brainstorm or prototype a solution and end the evening by pitching it. Students have the opportunity to meet other innovative students as well as local business leaders and spectators.
November’s non-profit guest will be Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. All DeKalb County high school students are invited to attend. Food will be provided as well as the opportunity to win prizes. Educators are welcome to come and observe with the opportunity to participate in an innovation activity that can be used in the classroom.
Those who plan to attend should register at eventbrite.com/e/student-innovation-night-dekalb-county-tickets-178095005957.
Local non-profits that would like to be featured at an upcoming meeting or local businesses or community members who would like to support the DeKalb Chapter of the STARTedUP Foundation should contact Ashley Johnson at ajohnson@startedupfoundation.org.
