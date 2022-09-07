AUBURN — The 37th Classic Car Quilt sold for $17,500 at Saturday’s Worldwide Auctioneers auction at Kruse Plaza.
Proceeds from the sale will go to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Catholic Charities.
Entitled “American Performance, American Pride,” the quilt featured hand-embroidered quilt blocks showcasing cars that were made in America, as well as the logos of the five military branches — the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.
Cars featured from different time periods include Auburns, Cords, Duesenbergs, Chryslers, Cadillacs, Pontiacs and Fords.
Working on the quilt were Carol Baker, Jan Hartman, Pat Holt, Shirley Johnson, Mary Lou Pfenning, Sheryl Prentice, Patti Sheppard, Sylvia Tjaden, Diana Wiedenhoeft and Pam Fink.
RSVP is recruiting volunteers to help embroider next year’s quilt. The technique will be taught to those requiring instruction. For more information, call 925-0917.
