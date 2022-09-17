We are less than one week away from Open Class entries being entered in to the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
The Open Class departments have many great opportunities for you to exhibit items you are proud of, from your favorite cookie recipe to that photo that you think is amazing to needlecraft to beautiful quilts to amazing antiques to heavy watermelons to large ferns and everything in between.
The superintendent of the agriculture and horticulture departments wanted to make everyone aware of some important information this year for the check-in and judging process.
Agriculture and horticulture project check-in will occur from Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Exhibit Hall (building on the right as you pull in to the fairgrounds). Check-out will take place Sunday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Youth ages 10 and over can also enter projects in the agriculture and horticulture departments!
Agriculture and horticulture project judging will be closed judging, meaning the judge will judge the projects without the public present. This will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 in the afternoon.
There are many items that any resident of DeKalb County can enter in the agriculture and horticulture departments.
Agriculture categories include: corn, fruit crop, grain or seed crop, hay, and stalk crop (tallest corn, best 3 corn stalks, best 3 soybean plants). There are several specific classes under each category for your exhibition.
Horticulture vegetable categories include: beans, beets, broccoli, Brussel Sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, collards, cowpeas, cucumbers, eggplant, endive, ground cherry, Jerusalem artichoke, kale, kohlrabi, leeks, lettuce, melons, mustard greens, okra, onions, peas, peppers, potatoes, pumpkins (including heaviest), radish, rhubarb, rutabaga, spinach, squash, sunflower, Swiss chard, tomatoes, turnips, and watermelons.
The fruit categories include: apples, apricots, berries, cherries, grapes, peaches, pears, plums, quinces, and other.
There are also specific categories for gourds, herbs, and nuts.
A $1 per item entry fee needs to be paid to have your item exhibited in the different Open Class departments.
For more information about each specific class, please see the Premium Book on the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair website: dekalbcountyfair.org/premium-book/. Printed copies are not available.
We look forward to checking in your agriculture and horticulture exhibits from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Exhibit Hall.
Elysia Rodgers, ANR Educator, DeKalb County — Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached at 925-2562 or eberry@purdue.edu. The Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service is an Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity institution.
