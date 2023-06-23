Local police officers make three arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 21-22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Bryan Klema, 25, of Pataskala, Ohio, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. June 21 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Connie Brown, 68, of the 700 block of Francis Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. June 22 by Garrett Police on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors.
Todd Vondrak, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. June 22 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
