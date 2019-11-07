AUBURN — Carrie Newcomer with pianist Gary Walters will perform in concert Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The free concert is open to the community. The church will collect canned goods for local food pantries.
Newcomer, from southern Indiana, is a performer, recording artist and educator, described as a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe and one who “asks all the right questions” by Rolling Stone.
Her song, “I Should’ve Known Better” appeared on Nickel Creek’s Grammy award-winning, gold-certified album “This Side,” and she earned a regional Emmy for the PBS special “An Evening with Carrie Newcomer.” She performed on NPR’s Mountain Stage radio program on Aug. 11 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, West Virginia.
Newcomer is the 2019 recipient of the Shalem Institute Contemplative Voices Award. Her recent media appearances include PBS’s “Religion and Ethics” and Krista Tippett’s “On Being.”
Newcomer has 17 nationally released albums on Available Light and Rounder Records, and she has released two companion books of poetry and essays,
As described in her website, Newcomer’s music explores the intersection of the spiritual and the daily, the sacred and the ordinary. Over the course of her career, she has become a prominent voice for progressive spirituality, social justice and interfaith dialogue.
Her ability for sharp observation of the world led the Dallas Morning News to say, “She’s the kind of artist whose music makes you stop, think and then say, ‘That is so true.’” Author Barbara Kingsolver wrote, “She’s a poet, storyteller, snake-charmer, good neighbor, friend and lover, minister of the wide-eyed gospel of hope and grace.”
