AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will change its temporary hours to offer more availability of library services to the public, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“It is the goal of the library to continue to support our community during the unprecedented challenges and changes brought on by the global pandemic,” library staff stated in a news release.
“The library campus will be closed to the public on Fridays, but there will be work going on behind the scenes to ensure that the library is safe, stocked, and moving forward.”
Some of the behind-the-scenes work will include deep cleaning, processing new items, and programming preparation.
The revised hours for the library campus will be:
Main Library
Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, closed.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Teen Library
Monday through Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, closed.
Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Genealogy Center
Monday, 9 a.m. to noon
Tuesday through Friday, closed.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Curbside services
Monday through Friday, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Home delivery
Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The library also amended its closed days and will be open Sept. 28 through Oct. 3.
The library’s digital services are available any time, even when the library is closed. Currently the library offers streaming and downloadable services as well as research databases. Some of these are Kanopy, Hoopla, Libby, OverDrive, Rosetta Stone, Fold3 by Ancestry and more.
Information about obtaining a library card and using curbside and delivery services can be found on the library’s website at epl.lib.in.us or by calling 925-2414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.