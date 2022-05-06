AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers held its annual Achievement Night Wednesday.
During the evening, Gayle Koeppe was honored as the 2022 DeKalb County Extension Homemaker of the Year. Koeppe is a 39-year member of the Extension Homemakers. Her volunteer roles have included being a worker, a leader and teacher.
A release from the Extension Homemakers said, “You can often find Gayle at the homemaker’s Sew Days — pinning, cutting and pressing baby blankets and at beef and noodle dinners — peeling potatoes in the morning and cutting pies in the afternoon. She has also assisted with 4-H summer judging.”
She enjoys hosting and sharing lessons at club meetings. She has taught the women living at the Hearten House about budgeting and balancing a checkbook. One of her biggest accomplishments was starting the Relay for Life breakfast for cancer survivors.
Koeppe and her husband, Kenny, raised four children, Kedric, Randy, Brenda and Mark. They have six grandchildren and four great-grandsons.
“We thank Gayle for her many contributions to Extension Homemakers and our community,” the release said.
