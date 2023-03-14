Children First Center receives grant from AWS

AUBURN — Thanks to the generous donation of AWS Foundation, Children First Center is able to utilize the Ages and Stages Questionnaire, Third Edition (ASQ-3) to monitor development of the children in its Healthy Families program.
AWS provided a Mighty Money Grant to purchase eight material kits that are used in the administration of the tool. During home visits, home visitors administer the ASQ-3 at different age intervals, which looks at a child’s gross and fine motor development, social-emotional skills, language development and cognitive development.
If during the assessment the child shows an area that could use further intervention, a referral is made to the family doctor and/or First Steps. “Evidence shows that the earlier development is assessed — the greater the chance a child has to reach his or her potential (agesandstages.com).”
Children First Center is happy to partner with AWS Foundation to make sure that each child has the potential to function at their highest potential.
