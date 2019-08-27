WATERLOO — A Butler man suffered head trauma when he crashed his motorcycle while trying to flee police Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
John D. Muzzillo, 27, was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from his 1998 Honda motorcycle. A Samaritan helicopter flew him to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment.
Police said officers attempted to stop Muzzillo at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Interstate 69, at the west edge of Waterloo, at approximately 11 a.m.
Muzzillo allegedly fled eastbound on U.S. 6, turned north onto C.R. 24 and went off the road and struck a mailbox in the 3400 block of C.R. 24.
Police said the incident remains under investigation, and possible charges are pending.
The Waterloo Fire Department and DeKalb EMS assisted county police at the crash scene.
