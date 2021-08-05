AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded its third quarter grants to seven nonprofits for a total of $20,500. All of the nonprofits are either located in or do business in DeKalb County.
The foundation accepts proposals from nonprofit organizations every quarter though a competitive process. Applicants can find more information about the grants and submit grant proposals through the foundation’s website at cfdekalb.org.
The foundation asks organizations to please plan according to the quarterly deadlines to best fit their needs. The grant committee meets after quarterly deadlines to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. Award recipients will be notified approximately 30 days after the quarterly deadlines. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the following quarter.
The foundation would like to thank all applicants for submitting proposals. Contact the foundation at 925-0311 or program@cfdekalb.org with questions or to schedule a meeting to discuss possible grants.
Grants awarded:
• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, $3,000 for services for DeKalb County residents;
• Garrett High School, $1,500 for an Earth Science trip to Arizona;
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, $4,000 to provide meat to hunger relief agencies;
• McMillen Health, $4,000 for preventative health education in DeKalb County;
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana, $4,000 for services for DeKalb County residents;
• Science Central, $2,500 for Science4U Outreach program and study tips; and
• St. Joe Pickle Festival Art & Photo, $1,500 to enhance and award artistry in DeKalb County.
