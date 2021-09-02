AUBURN — Tickets are on sale for the Downtown Auburn Business Association dinner and art auction.
This year’s event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 15 and once again is remote. Dinner ticket holders will have their themed dinner hand-delivered by volunteers to their home or party site. The dinner comes complete with special gifts, hand painted glasses by the 2021 artists, special hostess gifts donated by several DABA businesses, and the choice of wine or beer donated by Auburn Brewing Company and Byler Lane Winery. Mobile bidding begins today at noon.
New this year, bidder-only tickets are $15. Dinner and auction tickets are $50 each or two for $80. To purchase tickets, click on the link at daba4auburn.org.
