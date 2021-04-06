AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday turned down a request to hold a “Rally for Reconciliation” on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn.
Zach Heimach of Auburn had requested using the lawn for the gathering, planned for April 24. The commissioners noted that while they would not approve holding an event on the lawn, the downtown Auburn sidewalks are not part of the courthouse.
Heimach said the event would be designed to allow local citizens to reconcile with history and take an honest look at the past.
His gathering would include classic American readings about what it means to be an American.
“I do think it’s important for us to both reflect on where we are now and where we’ve been,” Heimach said.
Heimach referenced back to the 1990s when the Ku Klux Klan met in downtown Auburn.
“I don’t know we’ve ever really had an honest conversation (about that) and why they’re recruiting now,” Heimach said after meeting with the commissioners.
The commissioners said while they are distinctly opposed to the Klan, they feared that continuing to revisit the issue might be counterproductive.
Commissioner Mike Watson said he was concerned “about starting something back and forth.”
“Let sleeping dogs lie,’ said Watson. “Let cooler heads prevail.”
“I think we need some cooling down here in the nation,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“I would never let the Klan stand out here again,’ Sanderson told Heimach.
Sanderson also expressed concern that individuals dressed in military gear and armed with guns were present at was presented as a peaceful rally Saturday in downtown Auburn.
“I almost think we need to cool off a little bit,” Sanderson said.
Heimach said he would not want his event to be “a disorganized expression of angst,” and would not want anybody there who was armed.
Heimach said he will continue to explore plans for his gathering if it is something in which the community sees benefit. Anyone with a direct connection to Auburn who is interested may contact him at wmz.heimach@gmail.com.
