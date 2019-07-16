AUBURN — A total of 144 youngsters, ranging in age from 5-14, competed in the annual Tri Kappa Kids Triathlon on Saturday at the YMCA of DeKalb County in Auburn.
The top three finishers in each age group:
Girls 5/6 — 1. Kendall Chandler, 11:29; 2. Fynlee Sparkman, 13:58; 3. Megan Holt, 14:54.
Boys 5/6 — 1. Sawyer Yoder, 13:25; 2. Blake Handshoe, 13:43; 3. Chance Leach, 13:55.
Girls 7/8 — 1. Elle Aldrich, 12:26; 2. Avery Schwartz, 12:58; 3. Nola Short, 13:08.
Boys 7/8 — 1. Jonathan Fike, 11:12; 2. Caleb Patty, 11:16; 3. Thomas Dunn, 11:49.
Girls 9/10 — 1. Andie Lorenc, 9:56; 2. Frankie Lorenc, 10:20; 3. Hanna Schaller, 10:23.
Boys 9/10 — 1. Grayson Esguerra, 10:24; 2. Tegan McIntire, 10:40; 3. Gabe Taylor, 11:06.
Girls 11/12 — 1. Molly Martin, 12:03; 2. Sydnee Kessler, 13:09; 3. Claire Woodcox, 13:22.
Boys 11/12 — 1. Elijah Lorenc, 9:40; 2. Johnny Buss, 10:00; 3. Sammy Lorenc, 10:23.
Girls 13/14 — 1. Lydia Bennett 9:39; 2. Chloe Buss, 10:26; 3. Reagan Kline, 11:05.
Boys 13/14 — 1. Will Kleber 9:53; 2. Daniel Bennett 12:26; 3. Landon Parks, 13:03.
