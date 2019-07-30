The Farmers Market Coalition, a national organization committed to strengthening farmers markets, announces the launch of its nationwide campaign for the 20th annual National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 4–10.
National Farmers Market Week is a celebration started by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that highlights the important role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. The campaign runs throughout the first full week of August each year and is formally declared by a USDA proclamation. This year, Farmers Market Coalition is joined by Farm Aid, Hodo Foods, and Yankee Candle as sponsors of the celebration.
FMC’s 2019 National Farmers Market Week campaign will highlight the important role that farmers markets play in fostering entrepreneurship. By providing a low-barrier to entry point, maximum return on investment and immediate feedback on products, farmers markets serve as an innovation lab for small businesses.
“Hodo began with one farmers market stand and is now a national plant-based foods brand found in more than 4,000 retail stores across the country. Farmers markets serve as a unique launch setting, facilitating direct engagement with retail consumers and chefs. Those who shop at farmers markets are often curious and are advocates for fresh ingredients, clean products and have discerning tastes. Engagement at the farmers markets created opportunities for Hodo to test new products, educate consumers and chefs, and build long-lasting relationships based on the premise of food with integrity.” said Minh Tsai, founder and CEO of Hodo.
“National Farmers Market Week is a chance to celebrate all that farmers markets do for communities,” said Farmers Market Coalition’s executive director, Ben Feldman. “This year we are focused on the role that farmers markets play in creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, particularly to those who may lack the capital or connections necessary to start a more traditional business. Farmers market success stories include farms and businesses run by young people, immigrants and the previously incarcerated. With low barriers to entry and a customer base that prioritizes the product over the packaging, farmers markets are the most democratic form of commerce around.”
Each year, farmers markets across the country recognize National Farmers Market Week with special events and activities celebrating the benefits of farmers markets for farmers, consumers and the community as a whole. As the only national organization dedicated to the needs of farmers market operators, FMC makes it easy for all market managers, regardless of funds or capacity, to spread the word about National Farmers Market Week and the benefits of farmers markets.
Farmers Market Coalition’s campaign provides more than 8,600 farmers markets nationwide with tools, guides and materials they can use to promote events at their markets and educate their communities during the weeklong celebration.
Capitalizing on bountiful, eye-catching produce and vibrant community, National Farmers Market Week generates extensive social media coverage. Influencers and local food fans are encouraged to help promote the celebration by using the hashtag #FarmersMarketWeek and participating in Farmers Market Coalition’s #LoveMyMarket Instagram Campaign, which kicked off Aug. 1.
Locally, we have farmers markets in DeKalb County you can visit every week:
• The Auburn Farmers Market is Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon on the west side of the courthouse.
• The Waterloo Farmers Market is Fridays from 3-7 p.m. in the parking lot east of the train station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.