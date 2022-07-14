AUBURN — The discussion has started on whether or not to pose an additional tax on the residents of DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring brought the topic of a wheel tax for DeKalb County residents up for discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The tax has become a topic of discussion in the county after KPC Media published a story on July 3 highlighting the benefits and downfalls of wheel taxes in neighboring counties. DeKalb County is the only county in the four-county area that doesn’t impose a wheel tax on its residents.
Ring said the council has officially turned down a wheel tax on a number of occasions.
“I have voted on it at least once or twice since being on council,” Ring said. “I am bringing it up because it has been brought up in the county.”
Ring stressed that the discussion is strictly about additional funding for the highway department to improve roadways within the county.
“This has nothing to do with building a new building,” Ring said. “People have been coming to the commissioners asking for their roads to be paved.”
In the four-county area, DeKalb County leads the way with gravel roads. Of its approximately 720 miles of county roads, about 280 miles are gravel. That compares to Noble County which has only 75 miles of gravel roadway or 9%.
Steuben County charges a 20% excise tax with a $25 minimum, as well as a flat $80 wheel tax except on light trailers, which are $15. Noble County just recently upped its local taxes to a 15% surtax with $30 minimum and $60 wheel tax. LaGrange County has a 2% surtax with a $10 minimum.
DeKalb County relies solely on gas tax revenue share from the state, a pot which has been decreasing over time as fuel efficiency goes up and the use of hybrid and electric cars increase. Also in recent years, the state has clawed back more of the revenue for itself and shared less with counties.
Susan Sleeper, auditor, said financial advisors have been warning the county for the past three years about revenues from the state. Highway department expenditures are growing faster than money being released from the state, which is going to leave the highway department’s budget upside down at some point.
The thought of imposing an additional tax on county residents brought harsh words from Councilman Dave Yarde.
“This is an unfunded mandate from the state. It is one more piece of the silo that the counties can use to bring money into the county,” he said. “These wheel taxes will never come off. I have fought this for several years and I am really sick of it. We can’t keep imposing a mandate onto the taxpayers because at some point, we are going to have to live within a budget we can’t out spend what we take in and hope there will be a new tax to replace it. I think the taxpayers are taking it on the chin.
“I have to make a stand somewhere,” he added.
Councilman William VanWye agreed with Yarde’s stand but said, “I’m with him. I don’t like to put it on but we have to have money to repair the roads. We have to look at it and see what it is going to cost everyone.”
VanWye, a rural DeKalb County resident, stressed that the council would have to consider what it would cost the agricultural community.
Beginning the discussion, all of the council members agree that the decision is something that can’t be made instantly. If the county would impose a wheel tax, the soonest it would be implemented would be 2024.
Ring said he has reached out to the county’s financial advisor to see what it would cost county residents if the tax was implemented. If implemented, cities and towns would also receive a portion of the tax revenue along with the county.
He said he has also been in discussion with Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parker about which roads residents are inquiring about.
Ring said many of the roads were gravel because they were in agricultural areas.
“I had a farmer tell me Saturday that he didn’t want his road paved because that increases the speed that people drive down his road,” Ring said.
He also said by paving roads, people will continue to migrate to agricultural areas, which will increase the amount of services needed to support those residents.
In closing, Ring urges county residents to discuss the issue with members of the council. Council members’ emails are available on the county website at co.dekalb.in.us/council/.
