Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Nov. 9-13, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Angela Prater, 32, of the 7700 block East, C.R. 500 South, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Katrina Utter, 27, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Nov. 10 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Michelle Peppler, 49, of the 1000 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Noy Khanhphane, 45, of the 3700 block of Daveway Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Nov. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear after having been released from lawful detention, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brad McClish, 36, of the 2200 block of South Main Street, Huntertown, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Nov. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; and resisting enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Hiler, 45, of the 1500 block of Sprott Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 12 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Kemp, 22, of the 700 block of C.R. 48, Garrett, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 12 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Patricia Hensinger, 58, of the 4700 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Nov. 13 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brian King, 48, of the 1700 block of C.R. 40, Auburn, was arrested at 4:08 a.m. Nov. 13 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brian Godoy, 51, of the 1300 block of Katherine Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging strangulation and domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies.
Driver complains of shoulder pain in crash
AUBURN — One driver complained of shoulder pain following a two-vehicle accident at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 7th Street and Indiana Avenue, Auburn Police said.
Aeriel J. Daley, 20, of Auburn, complained of shoulder pain from her seat belt, police said. Daley said she would follow up with her doctor.
Police said Nicholas D. Ianucilli, 25, of Auburn, was issued citations for expired plates, no insurance and driving while suspended.
Police said Ianucilli was traveling east on 7th Street and disregarded the traffic signal, striking Daley’s 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with his 2000 Chrysler Voyager. Police said Daley was traveling north on Indiana Avenue.
Police estimated total damage to be as much as $5,000.
