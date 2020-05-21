WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district recognized fifth-graders for their educational achievements in a virtual presentation of President’s Awards for Educational Excellence during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Gold seal awards recognize students who earned grade-point averages of 90 or better on a 100-point scale, or 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, which converts to an A grade.
Gold seal recipients also must pass the state’s assessments in English language arts and math and be above proficiency level in at least one of the subjects.
Silver seal awards recognize students who have demonstrated outstanding educational growth, improvement, commitment and intellectual development.
Students recognized at each elementary school are:
Country Meadow
Gold awards — Vance Noll, Kailyn Atkinson, Jadan Tompkins, Ava Aldrich, MaKayelee Hartman-Crowell.
Silver awards — Joshua Scherer, Joe Days, Alex Phillips, Colston Newbauer, Maria Bragg, Eliana Shaffer, Brooklyn Hicks, Mylee McCrory, Jax Flores Jimenez, Addison Reed, Jacob Roberts.
J.R. Watson
Gold awards — Ethan Brown, Dawson Cleverly, Jesse Clingan, Taylor Davis, Emma Dunning, Cooper Eads, Callie Eltzroth, Kaden Fordeck, Isaiah Fox, Patricia Geist, Amelia Gramling, Abbie Harris, Lilly Jackson, Jayden Lewis, Mara Keyes, Zoey Kratzman, Sareena Kruse, Kady Maldeney, Ella Nixon, Louis Norton, Grace Pfister, Isabella Reust, Hannah Sarll, Matthew Scheumann, Reese Schmidt, Eli Schwab, A.J. Shambaugh, Aubrey Stuller, Brady Vince, Taya Stahly, Gabrielle Wimer, Ethan Wolfe.
Silver awards — Trevin Baker, Dalton Cox, Madeline Cox, Carter Deller, Oliver Derrow, Logan Fletcher, Ares Frick, Taylor Furman, Allison Hamman, Kaylee Hines, Matthias Kohli, Jordan Long, Sofia O’Dell, Ayden O’Neal, Samantha Shambaugh, DeAnna Waldon, Madyson Wilson.
McKenney-Harrison
Gold awards — Audrey Bigelow, Lachlan Brown, Annessa Burns, Zoey Duddy, Killian Grimm, Clairea Haber, Taylor Handshoe, Gavin Hoard, Lexi Hoggatt, Allison Jennings, Riley King, Wyatt Knepper, Keegan Naragon, Tucker Payne, Dylan Poe, Justin Shepherd, Adam Smith, Corbin Smith, Kohen Smith, Maddox Smith, Laila Springer, Reese Stirlen, Isaac Web.
Silver awards — Tessa Baugh, Maddie Beck, Ava Coble, Jacob Miller, Rhyanna Opper, Bayden Quinn, Samuel Somkit, Jayden Swank, Weber Yarian.
Waterloo
Gold awards — Greer Exford, Noah Hagerman, Kaeleigh Rathburn, Nicole Rogers, Jodie Shroads.
Silver awards — Remmington Bartlett, Robert Larsen, Elizabeth Lumpkins, Jacy Stokes, Jerrica Stokes, Avilyn Whitney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.