AUBURN — Beecher Hines of Auburn has received the Golden Pen Award for the best letter to the editor published in the Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette during 2019.
Hines’ letter, titled “Home for the holidays in the middle of a war,” described traveling home from military “boot camp” basic training in California on Christmas Eve 1969 with a Fort Wayne soldier. Both had graduated from high school that year. Their flight to Chicago was forced to land in Omaha, Nebraska, so they hitchhiked together to Gary and the next day took a bus to Fort Wayne.
The following year, Hines’ traveling companion, Moses Haywood, died while serving in Vietnam. Hines letter was published Dec. 24, 2019, on the 50th anniversary of their cross-country trip.
