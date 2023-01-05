AUBURN — Natalie DeWitt will serve as president of the Auburn Common Council for 2023.
The council elected DeWitt as its president during its first meeting of the year Tuesday.
Prior to DeWitt’s election as president, Matthew Kruse, who served as council president in 2022, nominated Councilman Dennis Ketzenberger for the position.
“Based on a rotation, I would nominate Denny Ketzenberger, who’s the next person up, to be president of the city council,” Kruse said.
“Mr. President, thank you. This being my final year, and I’ve had the pleasure of doing this many times, I’m going to respectfully withdraw my name and I’d like to nominate councilwoman DeWitt,” Ketzenberger responded.
DeWitt won election to the Auburn Common Council seat for District 1 in a Republican caucus in June of 2020. She filled a vacancy left by the unexpected death of Wayne Madden.
Also Tuesday night, Mayor Mike Ley made his appointments to commissions and boards. He noted that the appointments mostly are renewals:
• DeKalb Visitors Bureau — Brandon Anderson and Rudi Eidam;
• Alcohol Beverage Commission — Doug Donaldson;
• Park Board — Mike Makarewich;
• Board of Works — Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee;
• Redevelopment Commission — Tammy Fink, Rudi Eidam and Shelley Smaltz;
• Economic Development Commission — Hannah Foley;
• Tree Commission — Peter Hathaway;
• Board of Zoning Appeals — Mary Hohler; and
• Plan Commission — Heather Stanley.
Kruse announced these council committee appointments:
• Tax Phase-In — Kevin Webb, Ketzenberger, DeWitt;
• Ordinance/Resolutions — Jim Finchum, Dave Bundy, Kruse; and
• Finance — DeWitt, Kruse, Mike Walter.
The council then appointed Dan Braun and Pete Kempf Jr. to the city’s Redevelopment Commission.
