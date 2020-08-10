AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership is accepting nominations for its Duesy Awards.
Each year, the DeKalb Chamber Partnership recognizes area businesses, leaders and educators with the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business Community and Education — also known as the Duesys.
The Duesys are a series of eight awards designed to recognize those going above and beyond in the community — the unique, the innovative, the passionate, the givers, the doers.
Duesy categories include: Young Professional of the Year, Seasoned Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, the Education Award, Nonprofit of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Business of the Year.
To be eligible, a nominee must be a DeKalb Chamber member and cannot have won in the last five years. A list of previous winners is available on the nomination form.
Last year, the chamber received more than 100 nominations from the community and hopes to exceed that this year. Nominations are pared down to three finalists for each category.
One winner for each award will be announced at the Chamber’s Duesy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 12. This event will feature Taste of DeKalb, a silent auction, cash bar and live music.
Nominations are open now through Wednesday, Sept. 9. The community is invited to nominate a favorite business, professional, educator or nonprofit. The nomination form is available online at dekalbchamberpartnership.com/duesys.
For more information, email jessica@dekalbchamberpartnership.com or call the DeKalb Chamber office at 925-2100.
