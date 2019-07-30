FORT WAYNE — This year marks Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana’s 75th anniversary, and the 15th Annual Tribute Dinner will celebrate the community support that ensures Cancer Services is able to provide practical resources and compassionate support to local people with cancer.
Cancer Services will hold its 15th annual Tribute Dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. at The Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, Parkview Regional Medical Center Campus, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive.
The event also is a time to honor people touched by cancer as well as caregivers and medical professionals.
The keynote speaker will be Paqui Kelly, co-founder of the Kelly Cares Foundation and wife of Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, Kelly uses her story of survivorship to help spread awareness on the importance of health.
Cancer Services will announce this year’s Champion of Hope award recipient. The award is given to an individual who embodies the mission of Cancer Services through a lifelong commitment to enhancing the quality of life of those affected by cancer.
The event is open to the public. Individual tickets cost $100; reserved tables of eight are $800.
Cancer Services serves Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information and compassionate assistance.
Each year, nearly 4,000 people with cancer and their families receive help at Cancer Services. The programs and services are provided at no cost to clients, thanks to the generous support of donors. More information is online at cancer-services.org.
