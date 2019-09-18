AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is accepting applications for its Grand Finale Parade on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Applications are available at: Cupbearer Cafe in Auburn; Garrett Public Library; Albright’s in Corunna; Waterloo Grant Township Public Library; Miller’s Shell Mart & Deli in Spencerville; Butler Public Library; Garrett State Bank Ashley-Hudson branch, Ashley; Doc’s Do It Best Hardware in Albion; Horizon Bank in Avilla; Casey’s General Store and Gas Station in Kendallville; and Casey’s General Store and Gas Station in Ligonier.
Applications also are available online at dekalbcountyfair.org. Click on the registration tab at the top of the screen, then click on parade registration and Grand Finale Parade entry form. Rules are posted online next to the parade entry form.
The entry fee is $30 per unit. The deadline for parade entries is Wednesday, Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.