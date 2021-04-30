AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
In all, 239 cases have been confirmed in April — an average of just under eight per day.
Friday’s new patients include three in the 11-20 age group; two between ages 21-30; two from 31-40 years old; one between ages 41-50; and one in the 61-70 age bracket.
Of the 239 cases reported in April, only 12 involved patients over the age of 70.
The new patients bring the total to 4,249 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
