AUBURN — Voters will have two more opportunities to cast their ballots early before Tuesday’s municipal primary election.
Early voting opportunities will take place today from 8 a.m.–noon and Monday from 8 a.m.-noon.
Early voting will take place in the basement of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St. Enter the building from the 10th Street entrance.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, 532 walk-in voters had cast their ballots early. The DeKalb County Clerk’s office has sent out 52 absentee mail ballots and 44 had been returned by Friday.
Election day voting will take place Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at primary election day vote centers. They are located at Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, door 8; and the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett.
Primary elections will take place for races in Auburn and Garrett. A total of 10,591 registered voters are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s DeKalb County municipal primary, according to the clerk’s office.
The contested Republican primaries include the race for Auburn mayor, with incumbent Mike Ley being challenged by David Clark.
The Republican primary for Auburn Common Council seats has five contested races.
For the at-large seat, voters will pick two candidates. Dave Bunn, Natalie DeWitt and James (Jim) Finchum are seeking the Republican nomination.
In the race for the district 1 seat, Daniel (Dan) Braun will face Mike Makarewich for the Republican nomination.
Dennis K. (Matthew) Kruse II is being challenged by Rod Williams for the Republican nomination for the district 3 seat.
David G. Bundy will face Jermey L. Bowers in the race for Republican nomination for the district 4 seat.
The Republican primary for the district 5 seat has three candidates: Thomas Peet II, Stuart Wilson and Donald Winsley.
Two Democrats, Jessica Harty and Emily Prosser, are seeking the Democratic nomination.
The City of Garrett has one contested primary with incumbent David Demske and challenger Brent Warfield seeking the Republican nomination for the Garrett Common Council district 1 seat.
There will be no other contested primary races in the cities of Auburn, Butler and Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.