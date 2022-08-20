Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
9:15 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn. Public hearing on an ordinance dealing with license fees for horse-drawn vehicles and horse-drawn trailers.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St., room 120.
6-7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, meeting to recap the 2023 budget.
Tuesday
4 p.m. — Auburn Ordinance and Resolution Committee, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St., to discuss the Baker Tilly Wage and Classification Plan.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Depot.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss potential 2023 budget projects.
