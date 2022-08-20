Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.